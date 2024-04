Witt went 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored during Friday's 8-0 win at Detroit.

The 23-year-old started the scoring with a sacrifice fly during the third inning and added a two-run triple as part of a seven-run ninth for the Royals. Witt is in a bit of a power drought with no homers in his past 14 games, though he does have six RBI and three steals over his last four contests.