Witt went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Toronto.

Witt's fifth-inning double proved to be the difference-maker in Tuesday's contest, plating two runs to give the Royals a 3-2 lead they would hold for the rest of the game. The 23-year-old shortstop remains one of baseball's top young stars with a .316/.362/.582 slash line through 105 plate appearances, and he's now logged a base hit in each of his last four games.