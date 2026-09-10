Witt went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona had just clawed back from a two-run deficit in the top of the fifth inning, but Witt answered with a big homer to put the Royals ahead for good. In September, the shortstop has gone 8-for-33 (.242) with two homers and five RBI over nine contests. Witt has had a bit of a down year in the power department with 18 homers through 128 contests. He's batting .282 with an .814 OPS, 54 RBI, 84 runs scored, 30 doubles, one triple and 39 stolen bases.