Witt went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 13-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The star shortstop did his part offensively in the blowout win, matching Jac Caglianone by coming around to score three times. Witt has reached base in 11 straight games, producing at a .349/.462/.605 clip with three homers, seven RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases during that span. In total, he's hitting .289/.366/.459 with 16 homers, 49 RBI, 75 runs and 36 stolen bases across 116 contests.