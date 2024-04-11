Witt went 4-for-5 with two homers, five RBI, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 13-3 win over the Astros.

It was a day to remember for Witt -- the 23-year-old shortstop smacked a two-run homer off Hunter Brown in the first inning before tacking on three more runs with a second long ball off Bryan Abreu in the seventh. Witt has looked like an MVP candidate early in the year, going 19-for-53 (.358) with a 1.169 OPS, four homers and three stolen bases through his first 13 games. With the Royals looking like an improved team this year, Witt should be able to build upon his breakout 2023 campaign.