Witt went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Witt has picked up his pace on the basepaths with five steals over his last seven games. In that span, he's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with eight RBI. The shortstop is up to nine steals on 12 attempts on the year. He's added a .306/.351/.537 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight doubles and four triples over 30 contests.