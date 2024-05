Witt went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Witt has three multi-hit efforts and four steals over six contests in May, batting .350 (7-for-20) for the month. While other members of the Royals' lineup have plateaued or cooled off altogether, Witt is still going strong from the No. 2 hole. He's slashing .319/.385/.542 with four home runs, 13 steals, 19 RBI and 33 runs scored over 37 games.