Witt went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Angels.

Witt scored Kansas City's first run of the game after reaching on an infield single and stealing second, coming home on a double from Salvador Perez. The star shortstop would later drive in a run with another single in the sixth before stealing his second base of the contest, though he was then thrown out trying to steal third. Witt has now recorded multiple hits in five of 10 games this month. He's batting .314 over that stretch with four RBI, 12 runs and six stolen bases.