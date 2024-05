Witt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Wednesday's 6-4 win over Milwaukee.

Witt collected his fifth long ball of the campaign Wednesday, tagging Joel Payamps for a long ball to lead off the eighth inning. Witt also notched a double in the first inning and was brought in on a Michael Massey sacrifice fly. Witt has logged multiple hits in five of his last eight games with 12 runs scored and a .423 batting average during that stretch.