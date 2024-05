Witt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rays.

Witt took reliever Shawn Armstrong deep in the sixth inning to open the scoring. The homer was Witt's fourth over his last five games, and he's gone 14-for-38 (.368) during his nine-game hitting streak. The shortstop continues to cruises with a stellar .307/.366/.561 slash line while adding nine homers, 36 RBI, a major-league-leading 48 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 15 doubles and six triples over 54 contests this season.