Witt went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Witt drove in a run with a first-inning double before coming around to score. He later tripled before chipping in an RBI sacrifice fly. He entered Sunday in a 3-for-24 (.125) skid over his previous six games but snapped that with his 18th multi-hit performance of the year. Witt is now slashing .296/.356/.511 with 24 extra-base hits and 42 runs scored through 48 games.