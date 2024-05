Witt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Rays.

The long ball was his third during his current seven-game hitting streak. In that span, Witt is 11-for-29 (.379) with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI. The shortstop is having another excellent year, slashing .305/.361/.557 with eight homers, 16 steals, 34 RBI and 47 runs scored over 52 contests.