Witt went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Witt has six extra-base hits over his last five games, going 8-for-20 (.400) in that span. He hadn't hit a homer since May 8, but he made up for it with a three-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the sixth. Witt also had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the contest. The star shortstop is slashing .304/.362/.546 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 45 runs scored, 16 steals, 14 doubles and three triples over 50 contests as he continues to show off his do-it-all ability.