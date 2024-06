Witt went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-8 loss to the Padres.

Witt had multiple hits in five of his last six games in May, adding seven RBI despite just two extra-base hits in that span. The shortstop hit .315 through the end of April and exactly matched that mark in May, showing excellent consistency. He's added a stellar .917 OPS, nine home runs, 42 RBI, 51 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 16 doubles and six triples over 59 contests this season.