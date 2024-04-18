Witt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 4-2 win over the White Sox in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Witt also went 1-for-4 in the nightcap. He's hit safely in five of the last seven games, batting .333 (10-for-30) in that span. The shortstop is off to another strong start in 2024 with a .321/.369/.628 slash line, four home runs, four steals, eight RBI, 18 runs scored, six doubles and three triples across 84 plate appearances. He's also striking out at a 22.6 percent clip, a bit higher than the 17.4 percent mark he had last year, but that's a fair trade-off for more contact.