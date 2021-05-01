Singer exited Friday's game against the Twins at the end of the second inning with an apparent left foot injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Singer took a comebacker off his left foot in the bottom of the second inning, and he left the field with a trainer. Although the exact nature and severity of Singer's injury aren't yet clear, he was replaced by Tyler Zuber in the bottom of the third inning. Singer allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out one in two innings prior to his departure. It's unclear whether Singer will be able to make his next start, as he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against Cleveland on Wednesday.