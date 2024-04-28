Singer didn't factor in the decision Saturday at Detroit after he allowed one run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander gave up a run on a walk and a triple during the second inning but blanked the Tigers in his other four frames. Despite the strong run prevention, it was the third straight start with three walks for Singer, who generated just eight swings-and-misses Saturday. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong first month of the season with a 2.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 34.1 innings.