Singer took a no-decision Friday against the Rangers after allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out eight batters through six innings.

Although Singer turned in yet another strong outing Friday, his contributions will go unrewarded as the Royals were unable to take the lead until after the 27-year-old was relieved, giving the win to John Schreiber instead. Though Singer didn't get the win, his 2.45 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 40.1 innings on the season still give fantasy managers plenty of reason to be pleased with his performance to begin the year.