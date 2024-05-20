Singer (4-2) allowed a run on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Athletics.

Aside from an RBI double by Tyler Soderstrom in the fourth inning, Oakland had nothing going against Singer. Out of 10 starts this season, Singer has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of them. He posted a disappointing 5.52 ERA through 159.2 innings last season but has taken a massive step forward in 2024. Singer lowered his ERA to 2.70 with a 61:17 K:BB through 56.2 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Tampa Bay next weekend.