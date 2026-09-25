Singer took a no-decision Thursday against Atlanta, striking out one while allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings.

With another poor showing Thursday, Singer is limping his way into the offseason. The right-hander has coughed up at least five runs in four consecutive starts, and he hasn't pitched at least six innings since Aug. 20 versus the Cardinals. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this winter, and Singer figures to have a market as a back-end starter despite logging a career-worst 5.85 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 126:62 K:BB across 157 innings in 2026.