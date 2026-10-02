Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said Thursday that Singer was plagued by blister issues during the season, Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com reports.

Singer was unavailable for a bit during spring training because of a blister problem, but he didn't miss any starts during the regular season. However, the blister issues could have affected his performance, as Singer posted a career-worst 5.85 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 126:62 K:BB over 157 innings. The 30-year-old hurler will be a free agent this offseason.