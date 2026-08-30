Singer (ribs) is listed as the Reds' probable starter for Monday's game against the Padres at Great American Ball Park.

Singer experienced some soreness in his ribs during his previous outing in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Giants, but he apparently made it through his between-starts bullpen session without incident and will be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation. The veteran righty owns an unremarkable 4.72 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over eight starts since the All-Star break, but he's at least given the Reds a decent amount of length, covering at least 5.2 innings in all but one of those appearances.