Singer (6-14) took the loss Saturday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs on eight hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Milwaukee pounced on Singer right away, tagging him for four runs in the first inning. The right-hander had given up more than four runs just three times in 2026 before his most recent two starts in September, during which he's coughed up a staggering 14 runs. He'll take a 5.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 125:56 K:BB over 150.2 innings into a difficult home assignment versus the Dodgers.