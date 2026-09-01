Singer (5-13) took the loss Monday against the Padres, allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out five and walking none over 4.1 innings.

Singer unraveled in the fourth inning, surrendering six consecutive hits before recording an out as San Diego pushed across four runs. The 10 hits matched a season high for the right-hander, who has now allowed at least three runs in eight consecutive starts. Across 27 starts this season, Singer owns a 4.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 117:45 K:BB over 141.2 innings. He's slated to face the Brewers on Sunday.