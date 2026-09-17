Singer (6-15) took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

The Dodgers got to Singer quickly Thursday, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings before the right-hander was charged for three more runs in the fourth. It's been a rough finish to the season for Singer -- he's now given up 25 earned runs across just 16.2 innings in his last four starts. His ERA is up to 5.67 through 30 starts (154 innings) this season with a 1.56 WHIP and 125:60 K:BB. Singer will look to turn things around his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come on the road in Atlanta next week.