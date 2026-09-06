Singer (6-13) earned the win against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing six runs on four hits and six walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Singer benefited from an offensive explosion by the Reds, as he set season highs in walks and earned runs allowed. While the 30-year-old has generally worked deep into games, he's now yielded three earned runs or more in nine straight starts and owns a 5.53 ERA in the second half. He'll carry a 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 120:51 K:BB across 146.2 innings this season into a road rematch with the Brewers next weekend.