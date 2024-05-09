Singer (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against Milwaukee, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Singer tallied his first win in five starts, yielding one run for a third consecutive outing. He settled in nicely after allowing doubles to the first two batters he faced, keeping the Brewers off the scoreboard following the first frame. Singer has allowed more than two runs in just one start this season and owns a 2.36 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 45.2 innings. He's lined up for a start in Seattle on Monday.