Singer did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

All of the damage against Singer came on Paul DeJong's two-run homer in the second inning. The right-hander hadn't given up more than a single run in three starts prior to Wednesday -- Singer's now allowed four runs in 23.1 innings this season, all coming via the home-run ball. Overall, he's 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB. Singer's next start is tentatively scheduled for early next week against Toronto.