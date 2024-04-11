Singer (2-0) earned the win over the Astros on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out four.

A Yainer Diaz home run in the fourth inning was the lone mark against Singer on Thursday. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed just two runs through his first three starts (18.1 innings) this season, lowering his ERA to a pristine 0.98 with a 0.76 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB. Singer looks to be back on track after a tough 2023 campaign, where he went 8-11 with a 5.52 ERA. He's tentatively lined up for a road matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.