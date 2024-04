Singer and the Royals won't play the White Sox on Tuesday since the game was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up via a straight doubleheader Wednesday, and Singer is slated to start the first of the two contests. The right-hander is off to a strong start this season with a 0.98 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 18.1 innings.