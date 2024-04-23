Singer (2-1) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Toronto.

After giving up just four runs through his first four starts, Singer stumbled Monday and found himself in the loss column for the first time. He allowed a three-run double to Bo Bichette in the third inning and a two-run shot to Daulton Varsho in the sixth. After fanning 10 batters in his season debut, Singer has produced a lackluster 18:9 K:BB over his last 22.1 frames. Still, he'll carry a 2.76 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be in Detroit this weekend.