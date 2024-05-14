Singer (3-2) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Singer came into Monday having allowed exactly one run in three straight starts, but he couldn't keep that momentum going. The right-hander yielded four runs across the second and third frames, marking just the second time this season he's given up that many runs over an entire game. Singer still has a strong 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through nine starts on the campaign, and he's tossed at least five frames in each of his outings thus far.