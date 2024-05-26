Singer allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Saturday.

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three innings, but Singer gave it back before his exit. The right-hander threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes in a decent outing. He's been sharp this season, allowing one earned run or less in eight of his 11 starts to accumulate a 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB through 61.2 innings. Singer's next start is projected to be at Minnesota.