Singer (4-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Singer was in trouble from the start, allowing a triple to Anthony Volpe on just his second pitch of the day as part of a two-run first inning for the Yankees. Singer had more issues in the fourth, where Austin Wells launched a three-run home run to plate Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres to give New York a 6-0 lead. The 27-year-old's seven runs allowed marked a season high and he failed to complete six innings for the fifth time in his last six starts. He'll have another tough draw for his next start, with a road matchup with Dodgers set for Sunday.