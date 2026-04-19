Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Wallner will take a seat for the second straight day, this time against a right-handed starter (Brady Singer) after he had been out of the lineup for Saturday's 5-4 loss while southpaw Andrew Abbott opened the game for the Reds. James Outman will fill in as the Twins' starting right fielder in place of Wallner, who still appears to be locked into a full-time role despite slashing a meager .181/.272/.333 with three home runs and six RBI over 81 plate appearances to begin the season.