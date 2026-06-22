Twins' Matt Wallner: Catching fire at Triple-A

Wallner is slashing .288/.358/.598 with 11 home runs and two stolen bases over 148 plate appearances at Triple-A St. Paul since the Twins demoted him to the minors May 14.

Like Royce Lewis before him, Wallner could be the next member of the Twins' Opening Day lineup to overcome a disappointing start to the season to earn his way back to the big leagues by raking at Triple-A. The Twins sent Wallner to the minors after he produced a weak .551 OPS with a 39.3 percent strikeout rate over 34 games with the big club, and though he initially struggled to get going at the plate during his first two weeks at Triple-A, he's caught fire since the calendar flipped to June. While he's still struck out at a 27.8 percent clip through 17 games this month, Wallner has rediscovered his power stroke, slugging 10 home runs en route to producing a .342/.392/.808 slash line. The Twins don't have an obvious opening for Wallner in their everyday lineup at the moment, but he could be the next player in line for a call-up if the big club loses a player to the injured list.