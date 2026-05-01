Wallner is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Blue Jays.

The left-handed-hitting Wallner not starting Friday against southpaw Patrick Corbin isn't a surprise, but it's the third time in the last four games that he's been out of the lineup, and the first two occasions came versus righties. Austin Martin is starting in right field Friday and might have leap-frogged Wallner as the preferred option at the position. Wallner is sporting a .559 OPS and an ugly 37.6 percent strikeout rate this season.