Singer (illness) is listed as the Royals' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Singer looks to be in the clear on the health front after an unspecified illness left him feeling lethargic and unable to play catch Wednesday before the Royals opted to scratch him from his scheduled start Thursday against the Twins, according to ESPN.com. He apparently demonstrated enough progress over the weekend and shouldn't face any major workload restrictions when he takes the hill Wednesday. Through 11 starts this season, Singer has gone 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 64:19 across 61.2 innings.