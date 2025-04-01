Singer (1-0) yielded a hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over Texas.

Singer was terrific in his Reds debut, tossing 57 of his 92 pitches for strikes and generating 15 whiffs despite averaging just 91 mph on his fastball. He allowed just one Ranger to reach scoring position and never faced much of a threat in the dominant outing. Singer has delivered mixed results in his MLB career, but he turned in a solid 3.71 ERA over 179.2 regular-season frames in 2024. He followed that up with a 2.55 ERA and a 21:7 K:BB through 17.2 innings this spring. Singer's next start is projected to be in Milwaukee this weekend.