Singer allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Mariners.

Singer did not allow a run over the first four innings before being nicked for a home run to lead off the fifth frame. A couple more batters reached base following the homer, and the right-hander was pulled after working his pitch count to 78 in his fourth spring outing. Singer's had a strong Cactus League, recording a 2.25 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 12 innings.

