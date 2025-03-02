Singer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Singer had a largely uneventful first inning, working around a one-out double, but faced adversity during his second frame. The right-hander left some balls up in the zone early and eventually starting falling behind and walking batters before being removed with the pitch count at 42 (26 strikes). Despite the abbreviated outing, Singer is on schedule where he needs to be and is expected to shoot for three innings/60 pitches the next time out.