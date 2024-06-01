Singer (illness) is feeling better but still needs a few days to recover strength, potentially slotting in to start Wednesday in Cleveland according to manager Matt Quatraro, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Singer was scratched from his last scheduled start Thursday versus the Twins due to an illness, but he now appears to be on track to return to the mound relatively soon. The right-hander is in the midst of a career year with Kansas City, producing a 2.63 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 61.2 innings in his first 11 starts of 2024.