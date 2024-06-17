Singer (4-4) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.

All three runs charged to Singer came via home run, with Shohei Ohtani slugging a solo shot in the third inning and going back-to-back with Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning. Sunday's start was Singer's first allowing multiple home runs and was his second time in seven appearances completing six innings. Through 14 outings, Singer owns a 3.39 ERA and a 76:23 K:BB across 77 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Rangers in Arlington next weekend.