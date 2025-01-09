Singer and the Reds avoided arbitration Thursday by agreeing to a one-year, $8.75 million contract, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Singer will get a $3.9 million raise in 2025 after he submitted a 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 170:54 K:BB across 179.2 innings with the Royals last season before being dealt to the Reds in November. The right-hander made up for a so-so 22.3 percent strikeout rate by generating ground balls at a steady clip (47.1 GB%), and his ability to mitigate damage on flyballs may help him stave off a dramatic increase in his ERA as he moves to a more hitter-friendly environment in Great American Ball Park in 2025.