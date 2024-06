Singer and the Royals won't play the Guardians on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

The Royals and Guardians will make up the postponed game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 26 After missing his previous turn through the rotation last Thursday due to an illness, Singer was cleared to start Wednesday, but he looks like he'll have to wait until Thursday's series finale with the Guardians to make his return to the rotation.