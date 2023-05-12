Singer did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Singer was in desperate need of a strong performance after allowing 13 runs across 6.2 innings over his previous two starts. He rebounded nicely against Chicago, notching his second quality start of the campaign. Singer wasn't overpowering, but he allowed just five hits and retired eight of the final nine batters he faced. The right-hander's ERA still sits at an unattractive 7.71, and it will likely take an extended stretch of positive outings for fantasy managers to regain confidence in him.