Lynch (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Lynch is on the 60-day injured list, and with just over a week left in the season, it seems unlikely he'll be able to get back to the majors. However, his rehab is far enough along that he should be good to go at the start of the 2024 campaign. He may be able to get in a couple of appearances with Omaha before shutting it down for the year.