Royals' Danny Duffy: Out with hamstring strain

Duffy landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

Per Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City, Duffy can't blame the injury for his awful outing Saturday against the Twins, when he allowed four homers and nine runs total in 4.2 innings of work, as he suffered the injury while running Monday. It's not yet clear how many starts he's expected to miss or who will be replacing him in the rotation. Reliever Jake Newberry was recalled in a corresponding move.

