Royals' Danny Duffy: Will work out of stretch
Duffy said Sunday that he intends to work exclusively out of the stretch in his subsequent starts, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Duffy has struggled mightily through his first seven starts of 2018, submitting a 5.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and allowing nine home runs over 38.1 innings. On the recommendation of pitching coach Cal Eldred, Duffy will go back to the stretch with the hope of avoiding tipping pitches, which the lefty believes has been an issue when he has worked out of the windup this season. Duffy will debut his plan Tuesday against the Orioles in Baltimore, but he'll likely need to display improved results before fantasy owners can keep him active with much confidence.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Victimized by long ball Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Gets no-decision against White Sox•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around in loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Scheduled to throw on short rest•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out eight over six scoreless•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Works around shaky first inning Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...