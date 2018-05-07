Royals' Danny Duffy: Will work out of stretch

Duffy said Sunday that he intends to work exclusively out of the stretch in his subsequent starts, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Duffy has struggled mightily through his first seven starts of 2018, submitting a 5.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and allowing nine home runs over 38.1 innings. On the recommendation of pitching coach Cal Eldred, Duffy will go back to the stretch with the hope of avoiding tipping pitches, which the lefty believes has been an issue when he has worked out of the windup this season. Duffy will debut his plan Tuesday against the Orioles in Baltimore, but he'll likely need to display improved results before fantasy owners can keep him active with much confidence.