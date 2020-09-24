site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Edward Olivares: Not in lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Olivares isn't starting Thursday against the Tigers.
Olivares will take a seat for a second consecutive game during the series opener against Detroit. Alex Gordon will take over in left field.
